Prayagraj: Provisional voter list for urban local body polls issued

The Prayagraj district administration has released the provisional voter list for the municipal elections.

According to the list, 8,214 voters have increased in 100 wards that exist as of now of the municipal corporation as compared to last polls when there were only 80 wards. After 206 villages became part of the city, the number of voters has increased in eight nagar panchayat areas, officials added.

Before the expansion of the urban limits for the electoral roll of the Municipal Corporation General Election 2022, there were 14,02,641 voters in 80 wards of the municipal corporation. After the expansion of the borders, the population has increased by more than 2 lakhs and now names of 14,10,855 voters are in the list. A total of 20,522 voters have increased in municipal corporation and nagar panchayats, they added.

In total, 15,49,367 voters have been listed in municipal corporations and nagar panchayats voter list of the district.

According to the provisional voter list issued by the district administration, now there will be 100 wards in the municipal corporation and 354 polling centres and 1167 polling booths.

“This is the provisional list from our side and we have invited objections (if any) till November 7, following which the final list would be issued by us,” said ADM (finance and revenue), Jagdambha Singh.

As per the voter list, there are 14,10,855 voters which is 8,214 more than the previous voter list. Along with this, the voter list for eight nagar panchayats has also been announced.

For nagar panchayat Sirsa, 13 wards and 9,899 voters are there , for Lalgopalganj there are 15 wards and 28,498 voters, for Phulpur, there are 15 wards and 22,516 voters, for Shankargarh, there are 12 wards and 14,363 voters.

Likewise, for nagar panchayat Koraon, there are 11 wards and a total 11,667 voters, for Handia there are 13 wards and 9072 voters, for Bharathganj there are 13 wards and 16,735 voters and for nagar panchayat Mauiama there are 14 wards and total of 15,762 voters.

With the district administration issuing the voter list, there is an opportunity for the voters to submit their claims/objections if any from November 1 to 7. The office-bearers and corporators of different political parties were not in a position to give any response as they are still to see the copy of the provisional voter list of the municipal corporation and eight nagar panchayats for the civic polls. The office-bearers of BJP, SP and Congress were not even aware of the release of voter list.