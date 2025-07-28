Prayagraj region ramps up fertiliser delivery for Kharif season

With the Kharif season gaining momentum, the administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj division is stepping up efforts to ensure timely availability of essential fertilisers to farmers in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, and Fatehpur districts. Officials at the fertiliser supply centre in Soraon area of Prayagraj (HT PHOTO)

Acting joint director (Agriculture) Shipra said the distribution of essential fertilisers—urea, phosphate, and gypsum—is progressing smoothly and meeting the needs of farmers across the region.

Of the 71,000 metric tonnes (MT) of urea allocated for the season, nearly 80%—or 56,743 MT—had been delivered by July 25.

Sales centres currently hold 44,615 MT in stock, with 31,868 MT already reaching farmers and another 12,747 MT kept in reserve—ensuring a comfortable supply as the sowing season progresses, the official noted.

Officials noted that supply chain operations and distribution mechanisms are being closely monitored to prevent shortages and black marketing, with the aim of supporting agricultural output during this crucial planting window.

Phosphate fertiliser availability surpasses target

According to the acting joint director, the availability of phosphatic fertilisers in the division currently exceeds that of urea.

Against a seasonal target of 24,721 MT, the division has received 25,504 MT of phosphate-based fertilisers—achieving 103.17% of the target. Of this, 21,362 MT were made available at sales centres, and by the end of July, 17,294 MT had already been distributed.

A surplus stock of 4,068 MT remains at the centres, ensuring continued supply, she said.

For gypsum, 2,418.90 MT were allocated to the division, of which 1,824.70 MT have already been delivered. A total of 1,065.65 MT has reached farmers so far, the official added.

Daily reviews and transparency in distribution

In line with the state government’s priorities, emphasis is being laid on timely delivery and transparency in fertiliser distribution. A total of 509 cooperative societies have been engaged across the division to facilitate this task.

Fertiliser stocks are being reviewed on a daily basis, and strict instructions have been issued to crack down on black marketing or overpricing. All payments are being processed via QR codes, and a zero-tolerance policy is in place against hoarding.

“These measures are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted support to farmers throughout the critical Kharif sowing season,” Shipra said.