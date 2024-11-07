Prayagraj rly stns: Multi-language announcements to ease pilgrims’ progress

For the benefit of lakhs of pilgrims expected to arrive by trains for the Mahakumbh-2025 from across the nation, the Prayagraj Division of North Central Railway (NCR) has decided to introduce multi-language announcements at railway stations for the first time in the mega fair’s history. For representation only (Sourced)

This will allow people who speak different languages from across the country to easily process train information being announced in their own language, making their journey smoother and more comfortable, officials said.

The move is in addition to efforts underway to expand and beautify all railway stations in Prayagraj and introduce facilities to make the journey easier for the pilgrims, they add.

Senior PRO of the NCR Amit Malaviya said that this initiative will benefit devotees from all over the country who speak different languages and may find it difficult to understand Hindi or English, ensuring a more inclusive and convenient experience for everyone, he added.

He said that recognising India’s linguistic diversity, the announcements will be made in 10 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English. These languages will include Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, Oriya, and Punjabi, he said.

For this, announcers from various railway divisions who are fluent in their regional languages would be roped in. Furthermore, more speakers for announcements will be installed at shelters and platforms to ensure maximum coverage.