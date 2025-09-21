Prayagraj schools get smart Braille devices for visually impaired

In a pioneering move toward inclusive education in Uttar Pradesh, 22 government schools in Prayagraj—including primary (classes 1 to 5), upper primary (classes 6 to 8), and composite (classes 1 to 8) institutions—have introduced ‘Annie Braille Devices’ to enhance learning opportunities for visually impaired students. A teacher busy teaching a visually impaired student using the ‘Annie Braille Device’ in Prayagraj (HT)

This marks the first deployment of such technology in the state, according to officials from the basic education department.

The innovative Annie Braille Device is designed to make education more accessible, engaging, and intuitive for children with visual impairments, facilitating their smoother integration into mainstream education and society.

Officials stated that there are plans to expand the initiative across government primary schools throughout the state in a phased manner.

Currently, the devices have been installed in 22 government schools across 11 development blocks in Prayagraj district. Of the 132 differently-abled students enrolled, 33 visually impaired students are currently benefiting from this technology. Teachers at these schools have received specialised training to operate the devices, officials added.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Prayagraj, Devbrat Singh, emphasised that the initiative aims to help visually impaired children become more self-reliant.

“Annie is a self-learning electronic device tailored for preschool and primary-aged children with visual impairment, giving them a head start in learning Braille. It teaches reading, typing, vocabulary, and spelling in both uncontracted and contracted Braille through a fun, game-like format. The device also offers audio guidance and interactive content while collecting usage data,” Singh explained.

He added that the system includes an online teacher portal, enabling remote access and progress tracking to support both educators and parents.

Plans are underway to introduce Annie Braille Devices in more government primary schools across Prayagraj, further making education enjoyable and empowering for blind students.

Prayagraj district coordinator (inclusive education), Vikas Pandey, noted that 7,285 children with disabilities have been identified across primary schools in the district. Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (Integrated Education Scheme), students with special needs receive an escort allowance of ₹600 per month for up to 10 months each year to assist with commuting to and from school.

Additionally, female students with special needs are provided a stipend of ₹200 per month for up to 10 months annually as an incentive to continue their education.

Beyond digital learning tools, the state government reinforces its commitment to specially-abled students through financial support, including escort allowances and stipends for differently-abled girls.

For the academic year 2025–26 in Prayagraj district, the direct benefit transfer (DBT) process has been completed to provide stipends to 950 girls with disabilities and escort allowances to 360 students (both boys and girls).