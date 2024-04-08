Prayagraj Smart City initiative: 48 govt primary schools to become ‘smart’

Digital smart classrooms will be established in 48 schools of UP Basic Education Council running within its urban limits, in a move that could provide a fillip to teaching and learning initiatives at government-run primary schools of the district. Students at a government primary school in Prayagraj. (HT File Photo)

Request for Proposal (RFP) in this regard has been invited by the Prayagraj Smart City Limited and bids are expected to be opened as soon as the model code of conduct gets lifted, officials said.

“Prayagraj Smart City Limited has planned to increase the utilisation of ICT-based interventions for strengthening of more government schools in Prayagraj city through implementation of Project Phase-IV of Smart Schools. This would further help the Prayagraj Smart City Limited along with Prayagraj Education Department to strengthen and equip teachers to use the latest mode of education system in Government schools.

“To achieve this objective, Prayagraj Smart City Limited intends to select an implementation agency for the implementation of Smart Schools (Phase-IV) in Prayagraj Smart City,” a senior official aware of the project said.

The proposed smart classes will be designed to ensure a comprehensive learning experience for students, making the study process interactive and engaging. The key objectives of the project include providing ICT-enabled learning to boost the education system, making education more interactive with new technology and other resources, making possible access to quality education through provision of teaching learning tools, enhancing the learning environment and creating capacities among stakeholders (teachers, parents, and students and other third-party institutions), besides improving educational outcomes and overall quality of the education system and students experience in Prayagraj.

Smart classes will provide access to Integrated Smart School Solution and would entail installation of projectors, speakers, power backup/UPS as well as other important components which are required for the operation of Smart school Systems, including network switches, routers, firewall, network and supporting equipments etc besides Interactive white board, computer systems etc.

The initiative entails the agency setting up digital smart class to also bear the responsibility of maintenance for the next five years. The agency’s experts will provide training to school teachers to operate the equipment.

Assistant finance and accounts officer, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Deepak Pandey said that efforts are going on at many levels to increase basic facilities in government run primary and upper primary schools.

The government primary schools selected for setting up of these smart classes include Primary School, Rajapur-1, Old Katra-1, Baba Ji Ka Bagh, Balrampur House, Mehendauri, Kareli-I, Naini Bazaar, Sohbatiyabagh, Triveni Road, Abubakarpur, Begum Sarai, Tulsipur, Karelabagh Colony, Stanley Road, Phaphamau-1, Old Mumfordganj and Phaphamau.

The other schools include those at Rasulabad, Pura Fateh Mohammad in Naini, Maheva-II, PAC Dhumanganj, Shivkuti, Police Lines, Teliarganj, Madhwapur, Foundation-I and II, Ambedkar Nagar Kharkoni, Beniganj, Sadiabad and Meerapur.