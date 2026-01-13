Prayagraj to add 100 more digital smart classes in govt schools

Digital learning in government schools of Prayagraj is set for a major upgrade this year, with 100 additional primary, upper primary, and composite schools slated to get smart classrooms. The move will make nearly one-fourth of the district’s government-run primary schools “smart,” officials said. (Pic for representation only)

Each smart classroom will be installed at an estimated cost of ₹71,000 and will feature interactive digital tools to make learning more engaging for students. The initiative will cover schools across 11 development blocks, with installations handled by Social Empowerment and Development Society (SEEDS), a private firm roped in by the state government.

District coordinator of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Vikas Pandey said smart classes are already operational in 526 government schools, along with 66 schools under the Smart City project. “The addition of 100 more schools will take the total number of government-run schools with smart classes to 692. Each classroom will be equipped with K-YAN all-in-one smart devices and a 1 KVA UPS for power backup,” he added.

Schools with at least 100 enrolled students have been selected for the upgrade. The K-YAN device, also known as the “Knowledge Vehicle,” combines a computer, projector, speakers, and an interactive smart board into a single portable unit. It transforms any wall into an interactive learning surface, enabling multimedia lessons, animations, and even video conferencing. Designed as a plug-and-play solution, it delivers curriculum-aligned content to boost student engagement and understanding.

According to Basic Shiksha Adhikari Anil Kumar, the new installations will be distributed across 11 development blocks including Koraon (10 schools), Pratappur and Saidabad (8 each), Kaudihar, Shringverpur, Baharia, Dhanupur, Chaka, and Manda (7 each), Uruwa (6), and Phulpur (5) among others.

Currently, 3,48,804 students study in 2,832 government schools in Prayagraj, taught by nearly 11,328 teachers. The present teacher-student ratio is 1:31