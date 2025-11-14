Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Prayagraj to now get unique 124 cr Indo-Japanese cultural park

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 07:56 am IST

This shared vision will soon find tangible expression in the form of a ₹124 crore Public Plaza Park, to be developed along the banks of the Yamuna in the Arail area of Prayagraj.

Building on the resounding success of Mahakumbh-2025, which highlighted its spiritual grandeur on the world stage, Prayagraj is poised to mark a new milestone in global harmony— the establishment of an Indo-Japanese Cultural Park. This landmark project will symbolise the confluence of Indian Sanatan and Japanese Shinto traditions, adding a distinguished new chapter to Prayagraj’s legacy of cultural and spiritual unity, according to district officials.

The blueprint of the proposed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>124 cr Indo-Japanese cultural park (SOURCED)
The blueprint of the proposed 124 cr Indo-Japanese cultural park (SOURCED)

Although separated by thousands of kilometers and distinct languages, the Sanatan and Shinto philosophies are united by deep spiritual parallels — both venerate nature as divine, emphasise self-discipline as a guiding virtue, and uphold peace as the ultimate essence of life. This shared vision will soon find tangible expression in the form of a 124 crore Public Plaza Park, to be developed along the banks of the Yamuna in the Arail area of Prayagraj, officials announced.

Rohit Kumar Rana, project manager at the construction and design services (CNDS) — the agency implementing the project for the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation — stated that the park will span three hectares near the existing Shivalaya Park in Arail. “The design concept seamlessly blends Indian and Japanese architectural elements, embodying the shared spiritual ethos of both traditions,” Rana explained.

The proposed park will feature five thematic zones, each highlighting the aesthetic and philosophical threads that connect the two ancient civilizations. Visitors will be welcomed by a Torii Gate, symbolic of Shinto culture, leading to serene spaces such as a Japanese Garden and a Miyawaki forest, complemented by zones inspired by Indian temple architecture, yoga, music, and dance traditions.

The park will also include a Zen Garden and installations depicting traditional Japanese art forms such as the Tea Ceremony and Ikebana (flower arrangement), symbolising inner peace and spiritual refinement.

Officials said that through this park, the aim is to celebrate the spirit of harmony, peace, and global brotherhood—values deeply rooted in India’s philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Japan’s Wa.

Following the Mahakumbh-2025, which transformed Prayagraj into a major destination for spiritual and cultural tourism, the Indo-Japanese Cultural Park is poised to become another milestone in the city’s journey—demonstrating how ancient wisdom can bridge nations in the spirit of universal harmony, they added.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Prayagraj to now get unique 124 cr Indo-Japanese cultural park
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Prayagraj will establish an Indo-Japanese Cultural Park, symbolizing the unity of Indian Sanatan and Japanese Shinto traditions, with a budget of ₹124 crore. Spanning three hectares, it will feature a Torii Gate, Japanese Garden, and Indian-inspired zones, promoting harmony and peace. This follows the successful Mahakumbh-2025, enhancing Prayagraj’s cultural legacy.