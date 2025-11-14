Prayagraj to now get unique 124 cr Indo-Japanese cultural park

Building on the resounding success of Mahakumbh-2025, which highlighted its spiritual grandeur on the world stage, Prayagraj is poised to mark a new milestone in global harmony— the establishment of an Indo-Japanese Cultural Park. This landmark project will symbolise the confluence of Indian Sanatan and Japanese Shinto traditions, adding a distinguished new chapter to Prayagraj’s legacy of cultural and spiritual unity, according to district officials. The blueprint of the proposed ₹ 124 cr Indo-Japanese cultural park (SOURCED)

Although separated by thousands of kilometers and distinct languages, the Sanatan and Shinto philosophies are united by deep spiritual parallels — both venerate nature as divine, emphasise self-discipline as a guiding virtue, and uphold peace as the ultimate essence of life. This shared vision will soon find tangible expression in the form of a ₹124 crore Public Plaza Park, to be developed along the banks of the Yamuna in the Arail area of Prayagraj, officials announced.

Rohit Kumar Rana, project manager at the construction and design services (CNDS) — the agency implementing the project for the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation — stated that the park will span three hectares near the existing Shivalaya Park in Arail. “The design concept seamlessly blends Indian and Japanese architectural elements, embodying the shared spiritual ethos of both traditions,” Rana explained.

The proposed park will feature five thematic zones, each highlighting the aesthetic and philosophical threads that connect the two ancient civilizations. Visitors will be welcomed by a Torii Gate, symbolic of Shinto culture, leading to serene spaces such as a Japanese Garden and a Miyawaki forest, complemented by zones inspired by Indian temple architecture, yoga, music, and dance traditions.

The park will also include a Zen Garden and installations depicting traditional Japanese art forms such as the Tea Ceremony and Ikebana (flower arrangement), symbolising inner peace and spiritual refinement.

Officials said that through this park, the aim is to celebrate the spirit of harmony, peace, and global brotherhood—values deeply rooted in India’s philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Japan’s Wa.

Following the Mahakumbh-2025, which transformed Prayagraj into a major destination for spiritual and cultural tourism, the Indo-Japanese Cultural Park is poised to become another milestone in the city’s journey—demonstrating how ancient wisdom can bridge nations in the spirit of universal harmony, they added.