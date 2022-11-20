Prayagraj’s Patanjali Nursery School hosts annual function

The Preparatory Section of the Patanjali Nursery School organised its annual function ‘Creativity in Full Bloom’ on Saturday.

This year, the function was organised in two shifts (morning and evening). The chief guests for the morning and evening functions were Rashmi Singh, additional district judge, and Deeksha Shree, additional chief judicial magistrate, respectively.

The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guests and ‘Stuti’, an invocation for blessings.

Next came Zumba, a fun and effective dance workout which was energetically presented by children. They mesmerised the audience with their movements and energy.

‘Bharat ki Beti’, a dance skit, a tribute to Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, The Kargil girl, for her fearlessness and courage in war, impressed all present.

Next was thought-provoking ‘Nukkad Natak’ based on the benefits and detriments of the mobile phone. The young performers of Prep portrayed it beautifully highlighting how quality time together strengthened family resilience.

Then came the little ballet dancers on the stage who captivated the audience with their graceful moves. This was followed by ‘Good bye’ song presented by the tiny tots.

Rashmi Singh praised the legacy of Patanjali Group of Schools of reviving Indian culture along with the value-based education while Deeksha Shree lauded the presentation of children and said this school not only catered to the need for valued-based education but also focused on all-round personality development.

Directors of the school including Yashovardhan and Rekha Baid Gupta also blessed the students. The vote of thanks was extended by Vandana Agarwal.