Pre-monsoon shower brings relief from hot, humid weather in Prayagraj

The first pre-monsoon showers of the year lashed Sangam city on Thursday giving the residents much-needed relief from the hot and humid conditions that had continued for the last over one week.

Though the day started off with sultry conditions but by noon the weather took a pleasant turn and dark clouds from north accompanied by strong winds arrived in the city. A brief spell of dust storm was followed by heavy rain that continued for around an hour. Not only the city but rural areas of trans-Ganga and trans-Yamuna region also received heavy rains.

The maximum temperature in the city settled at 33.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 23.8 degrees Celsius. The city received 33.9 mm of rainfall, said the local weatherman.

The rain also led to waterlogging and disruption in power supply. Several localities and roads were submerged in knee-deep water. Be it the road under the rail under bridge near Niranjan cinema hall, the road leading to Sant Nirankari Bhawan, Rambagh, the under bridge at Kydganj, Alopibagh and many others remained water logged for several hours.

“These pre-monsoon showers would come at regular interval till first week of next month when the city would witness full-fledged monsoon. Although, the second fortnight of the present month would be hot with temperature reaching around 47 degrees but hot winds and right conditions are critical for proper monsoon,” said emeritus professor at department of Geography, AU, HN Mishra.

Villages in Phulpur, Meja, Karchana etc in Prayagraj and Kunda in Pratapgarh too received heavy rain for around one hour giving the farmers a much-needed relief.

“The pre-monsoon showers have come at an appropriate time as even in rural areas, people were facing the brunt of the hot and humid conditions. This will also help the crop of mango to ripe and become sweeter. Besides, we can now prepare the nursery for getting the sampling for paddy which would be planted with the advent of monsoon,” said Ram Awadh Mishra, a farmer of Jasra development block of the district.