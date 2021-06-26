Prepare for 3rd Covid wave: Jakhar to Centre

Chandigarh Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday cautioned that instead of indulging in a poster-pasting exercise, the Modi government should aggressively prepare to negotiate the imminent third Covid wave, as reputed medical experts have now said that it was a real possibility.

Jakhar said this while interacting with mediapersons at the Congress Bhawan after honouring ‘Farz Manukhta Layi’ mission initiated to provide proactive assistance to needy during the ongoing second wave of the virus.

Prominent among those present were State Control Room Coordinator Amarpreet Singh Lalli; president District Youth Congress, Mohali, and State Control Room co-cordinator Sardar Kanwarbir Singh Ruby Sidhu. Jakhar lauded the state’s frontline workers for putting their own lives at risk to serve humanity in these critical times.

Commending all party leaders for steering the Farz Manukhta Layi Project with dedication and sincerity, Jakhar said, “Thousands of people across districts have been helped with oxygen, medicines, hospital admissions, ambulances, ration, cooked food through district offices of the mission. Our national leader Rahul Gandhi has directed that in this difficult hour, party leaders must help Covid-affected citizens as their immediate and topmost priority. We have fulfilled this mission.”

