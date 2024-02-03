 Present a budget that addresses poverty, unemployment: Mayawati - Hindustan Times
Present a budget that addresses poverty, unemployment: Mayawati

Present a budget that addresses poverty, unemployment: Mayawati

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 04, 2024 05:36 AM IST

It would have been much better had the governor’s address instead of reflecting official claims and promises, mirrored ground reality. That way it would have made some impact on the government too

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday dismissed the governor’s address on the opening day of the budget session of the UP assembly on Friday as one that reflected government claims and suggested that the Yogi Adityanath government must present a budget that helps get the state rid of its backwardness and poverty.

BSP supremo Mayawati (Sourced)
BSP supremo Mayawati (Sourced)

“If the budget is really one that is pro-people and if the commitments reflected in the budget are seriously implemented then it would surely help the state emerge from poverty and unemployment too. The state government must focus on this,” Mayawati posted on X.

Reacting on the governor’s address to both houses of the state legislature on the opening day of the budget session on Friday, Mayawati said it didn’t reflect ‘reality.’

“It would have been much better had the governor’s address instead of reflecting official claims and promises, mirrored ground reality. That way it would have made some impact on the government too,” Mayawati said.

Earlier, Mayawati had also criticised the interim budget presented by the Narendra Modi government on Thursday as one that was cut off from ground realities and claimed it was more of an ‘election gimmick’.

