Prez Droupadi Murmu to be chief guest at BBAU’s 10 convocation ceremony

LUCKNOW President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the city-based Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) on February 13, said Aacharya Sanjay Singh, vice chancellor of the varsity. As BBAU is a central varsity, President Murmu is also the visitor of the university and has the power to appoint the VC.

Sharing further details, VC Singh said, “The list of students getting medals and degrees is almost ready. In this ceremony, the meritorious students of 2021 and 2022 will be awarded degrees. All preparations related to the 10th convocation are in their final stages.”

In this regard, consent forms have already been made to be filled by the students of Bachelor’s, Master’s, Diploma, MPhil, and PhD degree holders. Along with this, 23 committees formed for proper arrangements of the ceremony are also engaged in completing all the necessary preparations, said Rachana Gangwar, public relations officer at BBAU.