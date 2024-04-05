Prisoner dies during treatment; four held

A person who was arrested in a case of attempt to murder and was lodged at Naini Jail, died at SRN hospital here while undergoing treatment on Thursday. (Pic for representation)

The man identified as Indrajeet Yadav was arrested in connection with a clash between members of two different communities over a property dispute in Sarai Mamrez area of trans-Ganga around 10 days back. The police had registered cases on complaint of both the groups.

It is alleged Yadav died due to injuries inflicted on him during the clash.

Meanwhile, due to tension in the area following his death, force has been deployed in Bandipatti village as a precautionary measure and four persons from the other group have been arrested, police said.

As per report, two groups had clashed at Bandipatti village ten days back. On the complaint of Mohd Shakir, a case was registered against Indrajeet Yadav, Sanjay, JD Yadav and some others for attempt to murder and issuing threats. Another case was lodged against Mohd Jabir, Zakir, Shakir and others on complaint of one Ramchandra Yadav.

Some persons, including Indrajeet Yadav, were arrested and sent to jail. Condition of Indrajeet deteriorated at Naini Jail on Wednesday following which he was admitted to SRN hospital and he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday.

DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Bharti said the accused was sent to jail based on FIR and medical report of the complainant. Following death of Indrajeet, IPC section of ‘unintentional murder’ has been added to the FIR and four persons have been arrested, he added.