Prisoners fasting: Behind bars but observing the faith…religiously

A large number of inmates of the Naini Central Jail are fasting during Chaitra Navratri and Ramzan. The jail administration is providing special food items to such inmates in accordance with their respective customs.

On the first day of Navratra, over 1,500 prisoners had fasted.

At present, 516 prisoners, including women, are observing the nine-day Navratra fast, while 450 prisoners are fasting during the Holy Month of Ramzan.

Senior Superintendent at Naini Central Jail PN Pandey said that on the first day of Chaitra Navratra, 1,532 prisoners fasted, which will continue till Navmi. Of these, 516 prisoners are only taking fruits and have dedicated themselves to puja. Prisoners who are fasting on Navratra are given half kilogram of potatoes, three bananas, 250 grams of milk and 100 grams of sugar.

Prisoners who are fasting during Ramzan are given milk, three bananas, khajur, lemon, bread, biscuits etc.