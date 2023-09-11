Private transport system disrupted in Karnataka due to ‘Shakti’ scheme: Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government for implementing guarantees like the ‘Shakti scheme’ without a proper plan, and alleged that the bandh called by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association was a result of misgovernance in the state. The former CM alleged that the government has destroyed the private bus network which is providing good service. (ANI file photo)

“The severity of the ‘side effect’ of guarantees implemented by the @INCKarnataka government is affecting the people. Inequality and bias in distribution of government schemes has created anarchy. As a result of the unscientific, half-baked ‘Shakti’ scheme, the private transport has been destroyed today,” Kumaraswamy said on his official social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Under Karnataka Shakti Scheme, free of cost bus ride across Karnataka will be provided to all women beneficiary.

Also Read:Private transporters call for Bengaluru bandh on Sept 11 in protest against free bus travel scheme: Report

The bandh has been called by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association over state government’s alleged failure in fulfilling their several demands, including a ban on bike taxis.

The federation comprises a total of 32 private transport unions, including autorickshaws, buses and taxis.

The former chief minister alleged that the Congress-led government has destroyed the private bus network which is providing good service as much as the government transport in the state.

“Those who used to drive cabs and autos after taking loans have become homeless. The situation is such that it is impossible to carry on with a normal life,” he tweeted.

Kumaraswamy further pointed out the inconvenience caused to the school-going children, the public and to those travelling to and from the airport.

“There is difficulty in transportation of essential items including fruits and vegetables.”

Urging the state government to consider the demands of the private transport unions, the JD(S) leader said their demands are not impossible to be fulfilled.

“The government should not forget that they also have families,” he said.

“It’s not enough to hold talks with them for the sake of it. Those who are facing difficulty should be helped. My demand is to act as promised and provide relief to those affected due to the guarantees. The Chief Minister Mr. @siddaramaiah and the Transport Minister Mr. @RLR_BTM should immediately call the affected people and talk to them,” Kumaraswamy added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit has also shown its political support for the bandh.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel extended his support for the bandh and accused the Congress-led government of looting people of the state.

“The government, which is looting the people of the state wherever it can, from transfer rackets and price hikes, has no money to meet the demand of the private transport system,” Kateel posted on social media platofrm X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also accused the state government of not paying heed to the issues of the transport unions.

“A meeting was held in Bengaluru regarding the strike by the private transport union to solve the issue. But the government has not done anything to respond to their problems. Due to this, the union has lost confidence in the state government”, he alleged.

Reacting to the allegation, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar alleged that the bandh was politically motivated.

“It is true that the private bus owners are suffering due to the Shakti scheme. But the protest of Ola and Uber drivers may be politically motivated.”

“We will take action to resolve the problem of private bus owners. Even if the auto drivers are suffering, we will resolve it. We are aware of the issues,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar further added that threatening the government and causing inconvenience to the commuters is not a good development.

“The government will definitely listen to all their problems and provide suitable solutions,” he added.