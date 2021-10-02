Priyanka Gandhi to address mega rally in Varanasi on October 10

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would address a mega rally in Rohania area of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on October 10. She would address the rally after offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Durga Kund Temple, said Congress leader Ajay Rai.

“Preparations are in full swing. A large number of people from different parts of eastern UP will attend the rally,” said Rai.

He said that the party general secretary would expose the BJP’s state government that failed to check the inflation and rise in prices of petro-products, including petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

“Farmers and youths are upset with the state government as unemployment is at its peak and growing inflation has left every section upset,” he added.

People familiar with the development said that she will stay in UP for five days every month.

Political analyst Kaushal Kishore Mishra, Professor of Political Science at BHU, said that the rally is an effort by the Congress to restore its base in Eastern UP where it enjoyed immense support of people till three decades ago. What or how much impact it casts will be clear in near future.

“Eastern UP, especially its centre Varanasi, is crucial for several reasons, therefore, every political party is focusing on this region,” Mishra added.