Probe ordered into video showing group being beaten in lock-up
Saharanpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aksh Tomar on Thursday ordered an inquiry into a video which went viral, showing cops beating a group of people with a wooden staff inside a lock-up.
The group was taken into custody for alleged involvement in last week’s protests in Kotwali area of Saharanpur over inflammatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
SP (city), Saharanpur, Rajesh Kumar has been directed to conducted the inquiry.
“I have ordered an inquiry to ascertain the authenticity of the video, find out where it was shot and also to identify the cops involved in the beating,” said Tomar and added that action would be initiated on the basis of the findings of the inquiry. He said that no stipulated time had been given to complete the inquiry but it would be done as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, media-persons approached the families of those who were seen being beaten in the video. The families identified their members and demanded justice against the police atrocities. They identified the place as Saharanpur Kotwali.
The SSP, however, said that no complaints had been received in this regard.
To recall, Saharanpur police had arrested more than 100 people who had taken out a procession and staged protest on June 10 against inflammatory remarks of a suspended BJP spokesperson against Prophet Mohammad.
