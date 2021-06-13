Producing skilled drivers: Minimum requirements for driving schools’ accreditation set

Driving schools will have to impart more rigorous and hi-tech training as new rules for the accreditation of such centres will come into effect from July 1 in Uttar Pradesh and the rest of the country. Those who successfully complete the more in-depth training at the driving schools will not have to go to RTO for a test to acquire a driver’s licence.

The idea behind the move is to produce skilled drivers to put a check on road accidents in the country.

Exercising its powers under Section 8 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the Central government has made rules with regard to accreditation of driving training centres.

As a result, driving training centres (schools) in Uttar Pradesh – like elsewhere in the country – will need to fulfil certain minimum requirements before they get accreditation from the registering authority. Some of these include being equipped with simulators and dedicated driving tracks.

A candidate, who successfully completes training at an accredited driving training centre and gets a certificate to that effect, will be exempt from taking a test at the regional transport office (RTO) when he goes there to procure a driving licence.

“On June 7, the ministry of road transport has published a notification wherein the requirements to be fulfilled by accredited driver training centres have been mandated to help them impart proper training and knowledge to candidates,” transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu said.

“The new rules that will be called the Central Motor Vehicles (Eleventh Amendment) Rules, 2021, come into effect from July 1, 2021. They will help the state get skilled drivers and this will surely have a positive impact on road safety,” he pointed out. The new rules stipulate that no person ‘shall’ establish or maintain an accredited driver training centre without an accreditation (to be applied through Form 11 A) granted by the state transport authority or any authorised agency notified by the central government.

While considering an application for the grant or renewal of an accreditation under this rule, the designated authority shall ensure that the facility has two classrooms with teaching aids like computers and multimedia projectors for holding theory classes or lessons on traffic rules and regulations, driving procedures, public relations, apart from being equipped with simulator(s) and dedicated driving tracks.

The applicant (driving school) also needs to have a biometric attendance system, qualified instructors, e-payment, real time evaluation, online evaluation process and adequate staff resources. The rules also have a prescribed syllabus and duration of training. They mandate the designated authority to monitor the operation of the centre and compliance of these rules through regular and surprise audits and inspections.

“The candidates who successfully pass the test at these accredited centres will be exempt from the driving test requirement at the time of applying for a driving licence, which is currently being taken at the RTO,” Sahu pointed out, quoting the rules. These centres, he added, would be allowed to provide industry-specific specialised training as well.