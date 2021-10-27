Progressive Punjab Investors Summit: Punjab CM assures industry of conducive ecosystem

Chandigarh Assuring Captains of industry of providing conducive ecosystem for investment in Punjab, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday reiterated his government’s firm commitment to act a true facilitator showing zero tolerance for political or bureaucratic corruption, negative attitude, delays and inertia.

Delivering his keynote address on the plenary session of 4th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2021 at the Indian School of Business, Mohali, Channi said the state would live up to their expectations as Punjab is the best place to do business in India. He expressed his gratitude to all visionaries who joined in, virtually, on the first day of two-day summit for their valuable suggestions. Their inputs would help the state government to further fine tune the existing industrial policy by incorporating some requisite amendments to make it far more investor friendly, he added.

“You have the capital, you have the risk-taking capacity and you have business ideas. I have the will, I have the intent and I have the commitment. I give my commitment to you all today that our government will work with you at every step to see that nothing from the government hinders your speed or create hurdles in your business plans,” he told the industrialists, inviting them to team up with the state government to work towards mutual growth and progress.

The CM added that he wanted to improve the state’s ranking from top 10 to top 5 states in the country in terms of attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs). He said the state has developed a land bank of 6,000 acre with Plug and Play facilities and created an efficient skill development ecosystem with active participation of industry.

In his address, state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal lauded the immense contribution of stalwarts of industry in scripting the new chapter of industrialisation in the state, as Punjab has already reached a point of saturation in agriculture and providing a boost to the industry is the need of the hour.

In his welcome address, industries and commerce minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli said this summit would go a long way in boosting the confidence of prospective industrialists and investors to further propel Punjab as the most preferred destination. Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari and principal secretary, industries and commerce, Tejveer Singh also spoke on the occasion. HUL chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta announced an investment of ₹1,200 crore and Amity University chancellor Dr Atul Chauhan announced an investment of ₹300 crore in next two years in the higher education sector.

Apart from this, Mahindra Group chairman Anand G Mahindra also announced to set up its third tractor factory in the state shortly, besides setting up a hotel project near Pathankot.

Ludhiana to host state

session of summit today

On Wednesday, the show will move on to Ludhiana, where Channi will introduce the Punjab Industrial Policy to new entrepreneurs. More than 500 industrialists are expected to participate in the event, which will be preceded by a state cabinet meeting at the local Circuit House. After the meeting, the CM will preside over the event at Kingsville Resort, Ferozepur Road.