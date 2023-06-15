Home / Cities / Others / Prohibitory orders in Aligarh till mid-August

Prohibitory orders in Aligarh till mid-August

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jun 15, 2023 07:14 PM IST

Prohibitory orders have been issued in view of Eid-ul-Zuha, at the end of this month, Moharram at the end of July, and Independence Day celebrations on August 15

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Aligarh district till the middle of August, in view of Eid-ul-Zuha, at the end of this month, Moharram at the end of July, and Independence Day celebrations on August 15. In the city area, such orders are to be effective till August 17 while in the rural area till August 15.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“In order to maintain peace and harmony in the rural belt of Aligarh district, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code are to remain operative till August 15 in rural areas of Aligarh district,” said additional district magistrate (administration) Pankaj Kumar, through a press statement issued on Thursday, in Aligarh.

“In view of the forthcoming important dates including that for Eid on June 29, Moharram on July 29 and Independence Day on August 15, besides different exams, such prohibitory orders have been implemented so that peace and harmony is maintained during this time period,” Kumar was quoted as saying.

“Restrictions will be in place on holding public meetings, processions or rallies. Those in rural areas will not be allowed to carry lathis, guns or other arms and will not act or perform any such acts which might harm the sentiments of another individual or community during the period of prohibitory orders. Such orders will be applicable on all those who reside or visit the rural areas of Aligarh district during this period till August 15” added ADM.

Such prohibitory orders for the city area in Aligarh district were passed by additional district magistrate, city, Amit Kumar Bhatt, on June 3. The reasons assigned for the prohibitory orders were the same in the city area as they are for rural areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out