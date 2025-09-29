Protected cultivation boosts horticulture and exports in Prayagraj

Modern farming techniques like polyhouses and net houses are rapidly transforming Prayagraj’s horticulture landscape, driving up farmer incomes and positioning the district as a rising hub for floriculture exports. Farmer Jigyasu Mishra with a batch of his “Top Secret” variety of export roses in Prayagraj (HT )

According to district officials, these protected cultivation methods enable the production of premium-quality flowers—especially the locally popular ‘Top Secret’ rose and daisies—that are now being exported to markets in Russia and the Middle East.

“In the past year, we’ve facilitated the installation of six polyhouses and two net houses under the Horticulture Development Mission, with farmers receiving a 50% government subsidy,” said Saurabh Srivastava, district horticulture officer, Prayagraj.

Of the newly established structures, four polyhouses are dedicated to floriculture, while the two net houses are being used for cultivating dragon fruit. Officials say the initiative is not only enhancing farmer earnings but also expanding the district’s export potential, making Prayagraj a model for other regions exploring sustainable, high-tech agriculture.

Farmers across the district are increasingly adopting protected cultivation as a solution to the challenges posed by erratic weather. Unlike traditional open-field farming, polyhouses and net houses offer a controlled environment, allowing for consistent yields and higher profits.

A notable example is Jigyasu Mishra, a farmer from Harwari Lakhapur village in the trans-Yamuna region of Meja. Once an oil company employee with 12 years of overseas experience, Mishra returned to India and embraced polyhouse floriculture two years ago—leveraging his global exposure to understand export trends.

With assistance from the horticulture department, he has established four polyhouses and one net house. Three of the polyhouses are used to grow the “Top Secret” rose, a high-demand variety that has opened lucrative international markets for him.

“Between mid-December and mid-February—the peak season—we sell around 80,000 rose sticks through vendors. Each stick sells for ₹40 to ₹45 and is exported to countries like Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Russia,” Mishra shared.

Chosen for its strong commercial appeal, the “Top Secret” rose is a premium red Dutch variety known for its long stems, extended shelf life, and deep velvety petals that bloom in a distinct quartered shape. Also dubbed the ‘Taj Mahal’ rose, it is especially popular for romantic occasions and has become a floral favorite overseas.

As protected cultivation continues to gain traction in Prayagraj, the district is steadily redefining its agricultural identity—balancing economic opportunity with innovation and sustainability.