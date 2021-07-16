PSPCL assures resolution of ‘unauthorised use of electricity’ cases

To address power-related grievances of various industrial associations, DPS Grewal, director distribution, PSPCL, interacted with the city traders at the United Cycle and Part Manufacturer Association Office, Gill Road, on Thursday. He assured them that their issues related to the unauthorized use of electricity (UUE) cases, will be resolved within seven days.

Grewal said the assessment will be made for the period during which such unauthorized use has taken place. The period of UUE will be determined from the data downloaded from electronic metres. The penalty will be charged from the industrialists for the actual duration for which they were using more power and not for the entire year, he added.

This move has brought relief to the traders as heavy penalties had been imposed on several businessmen in the last year for using more load in their factories than the sanctioned load. The traders had also protested outside the PSPCL office at Ferozepur Road from June 15 to 18, demanding the authorities to waive off the penalties and withdraw the UUE cases. Continuing with their series of protests, the city traders also burnt effigies of the PSPCL chief outside the subdivision offices.

Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association president Jaswinder Singh Thukral said, “For the last two months, the traders have been upset due to penalties imposed on them. Many of them were already reeling under losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This move by the PSPCL has provided relief for the industrialists and we have decided not to hold any protest now.”

During the interaction, DS Chawla, president of United Cycles Part Association, has suggested that for the new industrial connections, the condition of LT line length should be increased from 250m to 350m due to space constraints.

FICO president Gurmit Singh Kular suggested that the maximum load of the SP category should be increased to 50KW and the maximum load of the MS category should be increased to 200KW.

Grewal assured that these suggestions will be considered and would be conveyed to the appropriate decision-making bodies.