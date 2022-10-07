Public drinking case: Influencer Bobby Kataria gets bail

Social media influencer Bobby Kataria was on Friday granted bail on a personal bond of ₹25000 after he surrendered to a local court in Dehradun in a public drinking case.

Vivek Kadyan, Kataria’s lawyer, said they moved a surrender-cum-bail application in the court on October 6. “As all charges are bailable in nature, after hearing arguments from us and the prosecution, the court granted the bail.”

On August 11, a case was registered against Kataria in Dehradun after he uploaded a video on Instagram showing him drinking in the middle of a road after placing a table and chair.

Uttarakhand Police chief Ashok Kumar a day earlier ordered the Dehradun Police to take action. Police superintendent Sarita Dobhal said they submitted a warrant to jail authorities in Delhi to bring Kataria to Dehradun after he surrendered in a separate case. “However, he was granted bail in Delhi.”

Kataria surrendered to the Delhi Police on September 29 in a case related to alleged smoking on a plane. In September, a police team left a property attachment notice as per the Dehradun court orders at Kataria’s home in Haryana’s Gurugram.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against him in August after he ignored the repeated summons. The Dehradun Police announced a ₹ 25,000 reward for information that would lead to his arrest.

Police said Kataria and another person obstructed the road to drink and rode a motorcycle rashly in a drunken state on July 25. In a Facebook post on August 10, Kataria justified the act and said he made the video only for entertainment and does not remember where he shot it.

Kataria has over 630000 followers on Instagram and over 860000 on Facebook.