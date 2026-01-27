Public grievance portal launched in Dhanbad, DC reviews facilities

In a major push towards improving civic service delivery and accountability, the Dhanbad district administration launched a public grievance portal for issues related to the municipal corporation, enabling citizens to register complaints quickly and transparently. Dhanbad DC Aditya Ranjan inaugurates public grievance portal on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)

The portal was inaugurated on Republic Day by Dhanbad DM Aditya Ranjan during an official visit to DMC Mall at Bank Mor. With this system, residents of the municipal area can lodge complaints by scanning a QR code and entering their holding number, making the process accessible and paperless.

Aditya Ranjan said, “Citizens can now easily submit their complaints online through the QR-based system. Responsibilities of officials and staff have been clearly fixed so that public grievances are resolved within a defined time limit.” He termed it an important step toward strengthening responsiveness and ensuring better monitoring of complaint disposal.

Officials said the portal was designed to bring greater transparency in grievance handling and improve coordination among municipal functionaries, ultimately leading to time-bound solutions to civic issues.

Aditya Ranjan, who is also deputy commissioner, Dhanbad, later inspected the newly operational DMC Mall, which has been opened for the public at a prime commercial location in the city. The mall has 69 shops, with several more commercial facilities expected in the coming months.

“There is strong potential for expansion, including a rooftop restaurant, open food court, and coffee house. The mall is expected to provide employment to nearly 100 to 150 families,” the DC said. Some shops are currently under auction and will soon be allotted to enhance services and amenities.

Senior police and district officials were present during the inspection.