Pune airport witnesses rise in passenger traffic despite surge in Covid cases

PUNE As the passenger traffic is on a rise at the Lohegaon airport in Pune the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has tightened the Covid-related safety norms amid a surge in virus cases
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:08 PM IST

PUNE As the passenger traffic is on a rise at the Lohegaon airport in Pune the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has tightened the Covid-related safety norms amid a surge in virus cases.

As per the data shared by the Airport Authority of India, Pune, in the last week on an average daily 3,800 to 4,000 passengers from different destinations have arrived in the city.

On March 8 at least 4,374 passengers arrived in the city which was 3,482 on March 9, at least 4,068 on March 10, 4,094 on March 11, 4,082 on March 12 and 3,497 on March 13 and 5,316 on March 14 and 4,423 on March 15.

An official from the Airport Authority of India, Pune, on condition of anonymity, said, “Though there has been a rise in the Covid cases in Pune, people across the country are coming to Pune and there is no major impact on arrivals.”

“Most of them are relatives and friends returning back to Pune to join their families. While others are coming by official works,” he said.

The delayed schedule of arriving and departing flights from the Pune airport is between 8 am and 7 pm. There is flight movement from across the destinations like Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Patna, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Cochin and others.

“I arrived in Pune two days back for my official work. When I was planning my tour I was worried about the rising numbers of Covid cases in the city, but work cannot stop. We are taking all safety precautions,” said Bipin Gandhi, a banker from Ahmedabad.

Another regular passenger Kishore Tamhane said, “Due to business I need to travel to different cities in the country, and in last one-year business was hampered and we are trying to cover it up from last few months. Travelling through airways is faster and convenient for me, but I am aware of the risk involved.”

