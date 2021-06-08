Pune chemical unit fire: 17 confirmed dead; DNA tests to help identify bodies

The fire at a chemical manufacturing firm at Urawade in Purangut, Pune, charred the bodies of victims beyond recognition. As many as 17 persons were charred to death in Monday’s fire.

“Initially, it seemed like there were 18 victims. However, by now we have crossed-checked with the company officials and found only 17 missing. Everyone else is accounted for. Therefore, the death toll is 17,” said Abhay Chavan, tehsildar of Mulshi area.

The bodies were recovered from the site after a two-hour operation. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil will be visiting the spot this morning to meet relatives of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

“All bodies are completely charred. They cannot be identified clearly. A DNA examination of all bodies will be done for identification. Blood samples of relatives will be taken,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent, Pune Rural Police. The samples will be sent for DNA testing at the government laboratory in Pune and the incident will be recorded at Paud police station.

An official at the mortuary of Sassoon General Hospital, on condition of anonymity, said on Tuesday, “The doctors could barely identify the gender but even that cannot be confirmed. Without DNA tests, it will be difficult to say anything.”

A team of doctors performed post mortem on the bodies overnight. However, the bodies will not be handed over to relatives yet. Meanwhile, the immediate families of those missing are being called.