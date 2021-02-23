Pune district reports 1,195 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Tuesday

Pune district reported a spike on Tuesday, as 1,195 new Covid-19 cases were reported in 24 hours by the state health department.

This puts the active-case count at 9,399 and the progressive count at 4.02 lakh, of which 3.84 lakh have recovered. The death toll stands at 8,089. The state health department also reported five Covid-related deaths on Tuesday.

Pune city reported 679 new cases, taking its progressive count to 2,05,437. The death toll stood at 4,566 with two deaths reported in 24 hours.

PCMC reported 208 fresh cases, which took the progressive count to 1,00,302. The death toll stood at 1,327 with one death reported in 24 hours.

Pune rural reported 308 new cases with the progressive count at 96,570. The death toll stood at 2,147 with two deaths reported on Tuesday.

53% of its targeted beneficiaries vaccinated

The district saw 53% of its targeted beneficiaries vaccinated on Tuesday, with 4614 of the 8,700 registered beneficiaries getting the jab.

Of those who got the vaccine, 1,279 are healthcare workers and 3,335 are frontline workers.

Pune rural reported a 31% vaccination success rate, with Pune city at 96% and PCMC at 28%.

Also, 1,139 beneficaries got their second dose, thereby completing their vaccination course. No adverse effects were reported following the immunisation on Tuesday.