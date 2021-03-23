Pune district reports 5,741 positive cases and 19 deaths

PUNE Pune district reported 5,741 positive cases and 19 Covid-related deaths on Tuesday, as per the state health department.

This takes the district’s progressive positive count to 4,81,212. Of these cases 4,29,355 have recovered, and 8,267 is the death toll. A total of 43,590 are active cases.

PMC reported 3,145 fresh positives, taking its total of Covid-19 cases to 2,48,143 with 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll is now 4,672.

PCMC reported 1,488 fresh positives taking the total of Covid-19 cases to 1,21,019, and five deaths in the last 24 hours till Tuesday evening, took the death toll to 1,358.

Pune rural reported 1,108 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,12,050 and three deaths in last 24 hours till Tuesday evening, took the death toll to 2,188.