Pune district reports 5 deaths, 582 new Covid-19 cases
PUNE The district reported 582 new cases and five deaths due to Covid-19 infection on Wednesday, according to the state health department.
The total number of cases now stands at 3.83 lakh of which 3.61 lakh have recovered, 7,916 have been reported dead and 13,807 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.
The city reported 323 new cases taking the total caseload to 196,399 and one death which took the death toll to 4,461. While Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 106 new cases taking the total to 95,992 while no deaths were reported so the toll is 1,302.
Pune rural reported 153 new cases which took the cases to 91,037 while four deaths were reported which took the death toll to 2.115.
The department reported that 4,589 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the final count of such cases to over 18.99 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.07%. Also, 3,015 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 19.97 lakh.
In addition, 59 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 51,795. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.53%.
Out of 1,39,57,469 laboratory samples, 19,97,992 have been tested positive (14.31%) for Covid-19 until January 20. Currently 2,18,325 people are in home quarantine and 2,230 people are in institutional quarantine.
