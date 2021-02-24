Pune district’s active cases cross 10k mark
PUNE Pune district on Wednesday crossed the 10,000-mark of Covid active cases, after a long time, after 1,473 fresh positives were reported, according to the state health department. With 10,427 active cases, Pune tops the state in terms of active cases. The new high of fresh cases took the final tally to 4.03 lakh, of which 3.85 lakh have recovered, 8,093 declared dead due to the infection and rest are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.
Pune tops in terms of active cases followed by Mumbai (6,900) and Thane (6,552) at third spot. The city reported 755 new cases which took the progressive count to 206,192 and with one new death reported the death toll went up to 4,567, PCMC reported 408 new cases which took the count to 100,710 and one death was reported which took the count to 1,328 and Pune rural 310 new cases which took the count to 96,880 and, with two deaths reported, the toll went to 2,149.
PMC logs 128% vaccination
In terms of vaccination, the district saw 57% vaccination on Wednesday as out of the 9,400 targeted beneficiaries, 5,370 got vaccinated, including 3,791 frontline workers (FLW) and 1,579 health care workers (HCW) who got their first dose. Not a single adverse effect following vaccination was reported during the day.
Also, 1,626 health care workers got their second dose and completed their vaccination course. PMC recorded the highest vaccination with 128% as 3,830 beneficiaries got vaccinated as opposed to 3,000 targeted beneficiaries while PCMC reported 32% targeted beneficiaries got vaccinated of the 1,600 targeted and Pune rural reported only 21.5% vaccination as 1,032 beneficiaries got vaccinated of the 4,800 targeted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district’s active cases cross 10k mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt medical colleges, hospitals to appoint biomedical engineers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI, Pune traffic police seal illegal entry, exit points on highway near accident-prone Navale bridge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune ranked 79th in country for air pollution in 2020-21 by CSE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s cycle4change challenge: PCMC makes 25-city shortlist; final 11 to win Rs1 crore each
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scrutinise progress on development works before clearing bills: PMC commissioner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RTE admission process to begin in “matter of days”, says the man in charge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU’s research centre likely to be set up at AIT, Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sevapuri in PM’s seat being developed as India’s first model block
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sutradhara’s tales: A handsome Vishnu statue amongst the ruins reveals Pune’s tryst with the “Golden Age”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Man found dead hours after his arrest for murdering his infant daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena minister named in suicide case puts up show of strength, irks Maharashtra govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana edu dept officials don’t practise what they preach, flout mask norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid care centres reactivated in all wards in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Class 10, 12 exams to be held offline: Maharashtra board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox