Pune district’s active cases cross 10k mark

PUNE Pune district on Wednesday crossed the 10,000-mark of Covid active cases, after a long time, after 1,473 fresh positives were reported, according to the state health department. With 10,427 active cases, Pune tops the state in terms of active cases. The new high of fresh cases took the final tally to 4.03 lakh, of which 3.85 lakh have recovered, 8,093 declared dead due to the infection and rest are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune tops in terms of active cases followed by Mumbai (6,900) and Thane (6,552) at third spot. The city reported 755 new cases which took the progressive count to 206,192 and with one new death reported the death toll went up to 4,567, PCMC reported 408 new cases which took the count to 100,710 and one death was reported which took the count to 1,328 and Pune rural 310 new cases which took the count to 96,880 and, with two deaths reported, the toll went to 2,149.

PMC logs 128% vaccination

In terms of vaccination, the district saw 57% vaccination on Wednesday as out of the 9,400 targeted beneficiaries, 5,370 got vaccinated, including 3,791 frontline workers (FLW) and 1,579 health care workers (HCW) who got their first dose. Not a single adverse effect following vaccination was reported during the day.

Also, 1,626 health care workers got their second dose and completed their vaccination course. PMC recorded the highest vaccination with 128% as 3,830 beneficiaries got vaccinated as opposed to 3,000 targeted beneficiaries while PCMC reported 32% targeted beneficiaries got vaccinated of the 1,600 targeted and Pune rural reported only 21.5% vaccination as 1,032 beneficiaries got vaccinated of the 4,800 targeted.