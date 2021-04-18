Pune district’s total ICU beds with ventilators on par with Mum, Delhi... but only 10 available

PUNE The Pune administration has been able to ramp-up its bed capacity, which has now ensured that the ICU and ventilator capacity in the district is almost on par with Mumbai and Delhi.

Zilla Parishad CEO, Ayush Prasad said, “We do not have as many large government hospitals as Mumbai and Delhi, but we have been able to add ventilators, oxygen beds and also ICU beds without ventilators every day. Thanks to these efforts we now have as many ventilators as Mumbai or Delhi. The administration is also looking to procure oxygen concentrators and an oxygen generation plant through CSR and government funds to further increase oxygen beds.”

The administration has been able to add new beds each day to fight the virus.

As of Sunday, Pune district had 1,305 allocated ICU beds with ventilators, of which, only 10 were available.

Also, of the 1,940 ICU beds without ventilators, only 82 were available as per the dashboard.

This is in comparison with Delhi, which has 1,250 ventilators, and Mumbai which has 1,339 ventilators.

As per the PMC dashboard, Pune city had only two ventilators available, and no ICU beds without ventilators.

PCMC had only one ventilator available, though it did have 69 ICU beds without ventilators.