Pune district’s vaccine wastage higher than state average

PUNE The district which is on the verge of Covid-19 vaccine shortage is reporting about eight per cent of vaccine wastage which is more than the state’s average at 5.2 per cent. However, ten per cent wastage during such a large scale immunisation drive is considered acceptable, said, officials.

Currently, the district has limited Covaxin doses which are used for first doses.

As of Friday, the district has received 5.82 lakh doses of Covishield out of which 3.82 lakh have been administered and 1.67 lakh are in stock. Over 33,000 doses have been wasted. With regards to Covaxin, the district received 1.12 lakh vaccines, out of which 66,000 have been administered, 39,000 are pending and 6,044 have been wasted. The wastage percentage for both vaccines is almost the same. With the city reporting the highest wastage percentage in proportion to the highest consumption too.

Dr Dilip Patil, state immunisation officer, said, “The state average of vaccine wastage is about 5.2 per cent. Multiple factors can contribute to wastage. However, in any large scale immunisation drive about ten per cent vaccine wastage acceptable.”

“Maharashtra is now vaccinating the highest number of beneficiaries that any state. Also, people need to remember that both the approved vaccines are only proven to reduce the severity and not stop the spread per se. Therefore Covid-appropriate behaviour is the right solution,” he said.

While Covishield is currently being used only as a second dose for those covered under phase one, health care workers and frontline workers, Covaxin is now being prioritised as the first dose vaccine. However, with only 39,000 doses pending, the dose is enough for only two days as over 23,000 beneficiaries are taking the vaccine for the first time daily. The district aims to vaccinate about one lakh people daily however the shortage of vaccine looms large.

Dr Patil said, “For us, both the vaccines are the same. We have demanded over 33 lakh vaccines from the Centre for the state. Besides, we have asked various district authorities to ensure that they have enough doses for at least five days and if Covaxin is over they have been instructed to restart using Covishield as the first dose. Meanwhile, we are expecting another allotment by Monday or Tuesday (March 22 and 23).”