Pune FYJC admissions: 30-day time limit to submit NCL certificate

PUNE In a major relief to students who are in process of gaining admission to Class 11 (FYJC) via the online centralised process, the education department has extended the deadline for submission of the NCL (non-creamy layer) certificate. Instead of the previous 21-day limit, students now have 30 days to submit the certificate.

At the time of confirming the admission in a college, a student has to submit an affidavit that the certificate copy will be submitted within 21 days. This can now be 30 days

The first merit list of round 1 was declared on August 27 by the state education department. In this first regular admission round, a total of 86,482 seats are available, for which 56,767 student applied, and 38,858 students were allotted a college.

“It is a good decision taken by the education department. We are running from pillar to post to get all the necessary documents and certificates. Now at least we get some time to get the NCL certificate within 30 days,” said Santosh Joshi, parent of a student.

For this academic year, a total of 78,745 students registered for Class 11 admissions. Despite a high passing percentage for Class 10 this year, student registration was low. It is feared that a high number of seats will remain vacant this year.

The Bombay HC earlier this month cancelled the Common Entrance Test (CET) which was going to be held on August 21 for Class 11 admissions after which, the centralised online admission process kickstarted.