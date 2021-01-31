IND USA
Pune records warmest January in a decade

PUNE Last month was the warmest January in the city in a decade as per the weather department
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:02 PM IST

PUNE Last month was the warmest January in the city in a decade as per the weather department. The city recorded 12.3 degrees Celsius as the lowest minimum temperature reported in the month of January.

Usually, January is expected to report the lowest night temperature during the winter season. But this season due to various weather systems over Maharashtra and central India, Pune city has experienced less cool days.

DS Pai, head, Long Range Forecast (LRF) and Climate Services and Research, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that there are several factors for the rise in temperature.

“We have seen cloudy weather in Pune city in January. With cloudy weather, there is an increase in night temperature. Also, there were many weather systems that resulted in an increase in night temperature. Fringe areas of the city have reported normal temperature, but in the city, night temperature observed was above normal. So due to urbanisation also, we have seen a rise in temperature,” said Pai.

January 2021 has also unexpectedly reported record break rainfall in Pune. As per the weather department, the city reported 32.5-millimetre rainfall which was the highest reported rainfall since 1948. Rainfall and the cloudy weather, Pai added, were another reason that maintained that rise in night temperature.

“Due to cloudy weather, the heat is trapped which results in an increase in minimum temperature. We observed cloudy skies all throughout the month along with other weather systems. All of these were contributing factors to the rise in minimum temperature,” he said.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD, Pune, said that though the northern parts experienced a good winter, the same was not the case over central India which includes Maharashtra.

“Winter in Maharashtra is caused due to the cooler winds that come to the state from the northern side, but Maharashtra this season was dominated by westerly, southwesterly, southerly wind pattern which prevented northerly wind to penetrate in the state keeping the temperature warmer,” said Kashyapi.

He also added that this season, Pune city did not experience any cold waves and the night temperature was warmer than normal.

“There have been no instances of cold waves in Pune city this season. Only isolated parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra have reported cold waves, but overall, January was warmer,” added Kashyapi.

Speaking about the summer season, DS Pai said that the weather department will issue a forecast by the end of February. “Right now it is too early to predict the summer season, but by the end of February, IMD will publish its overall forecast for March, April and May,” he said.

Year--Lowest minimum temperature in Jan in Pune

*2021--12.3°C

*2020-8.2°C

*2019--7.6°C

*2018--9.6°C

*2017-7.4°C

*2016--7.3°C

*2015--7°C

*2014--7.1°C

*2013--7.5°C

*2012--6.6°C

*2011--5.3°C

*1935 (all time record)--1.7°C

