Pune ring road will have 14 multilevel interchanges, 8 major bridges: MSRDC

PUNE The proposed ring around Pune will have 14 multilevel interchanges and eight major bridges to facilitate smooth traffic. The 173.7 km circular stretch will have 18 viaducts, 17 tunnels, and four roadways over bridges, officials from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said on Tuesday.

The project will be developed in two phases - east and west - at a cost of Rs. 26,831 crore. It will service 29 villages by connecting highways around the city, and will also regulate pollution levels in the city by diverting heavy vehicular traffic from entering the city to reduce the existing traffic congestion.

Officials said the Pune ring road will help to reduce air pollution by at least 25%. According to a recent National Emissions Inventory report, automobile emissions account for 91 per cent of the pollution in Pune’s air.

The increased vehicle population in Pune has a significant impact on the infrastructure and traffic situation on inner-city roads, resulting in air and noise pollution in and around the city, especially from outbound vehicles that enter the city.

The MSRDC has so far managed to complete the land measurement of over 51% of the total area to be acquired for the western part of the ring road. According to the information given by MSRDC, 695.1099 hectares is to be acquired for the western part of the ring road and the measurement of 351.3024 hectares has been completed so far in 21 villages of a total of 37 affected villages in four tehsils.

Also, land acquisition for the Eastern part of the ring road has begun. Officials have started to conduct meetings in the affected villages.

“We are positive of completing the land acquisition process in record time. The grievances of the locals are being addressed. Land measurement is an important part of the land acquisition process,” Sandeep Patil, sub-divisional engineer, MSRDC, had said earlier.