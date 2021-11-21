Punjab cities climb Swachh ladder, Patiala adjudged cleanest in state

Patiala After last year’s lacklustre performance, Punjab’s cities have improved their national ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2021, with the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs releasing the results of the nationwide survey on Saturday. In cities in the 1-10 lakh population category, Patiala has been ranked 58 nationally, with a score of 3,713.78 points of a total 6,000. Last year, the Royal City had ranked 86.

Overall, Punjab has ranked seven of 13 states in the country that have over 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). SAS Nagar is the new entrant in top 100 ULBs with ranking of 81 (3,510 points). Bathinda municipal corporation maintained last year’s ranking at 84 with (3,414.61 points). Moga recorded 100th rank (3,278.18) in the cleanliness survey

In the above 10-lakh population category, Amritsar secured 34th rank as it scored 3434.54 points, an improvement over last year’s 39th spot. Ludhiana has slipped four ranks to 39th from last year’s 34th with 3,229.81 points.

Within Punjab result section of the survey shows that in the category of cities with population between 50,000 and 1 lakh, Rajpura has been adjudged as cleanest city; Phagwara as the best city in innovation and best practices and Mandi Gobindgarh as self-sustainable city.

In cities with population between 25,000 and 50,000, Kurali has been adjudged the cleanest city, Bhagapurana as the best town in Citizens feedback, Nawanshahr as a self-sustainable city and Budhlada as the fastest movers city. In less than 25,000 population cities, Moonak has been adjudged as cleanest city, Khanauri as self-sustainable city and Dhanaula as ‘fastest movers city’. All these rankings are, again, within Punjab.

SURVEY DIVIDED INTO THREE PARTS

The process and methodology of the survey was divided into three parts, totalling 6,000 points, including 1,800 for citizen’s voice which includes feedback, engagement, innovation and best practices.

Service-level progress has 2,400 points, which include segregated collection, processing and disposal and sustainable sanitation. Another 1,800 points are for certification that includes open-defecation free and garbage-free cities.