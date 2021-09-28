Home / Cities / Others / Punjab CM Channi’s claims on corruption ring hollow: AAP
Harpal Singh Cheema, the AAP’s leader of opposition in Punjab (in pic), has accused new Punjab CM Channi of misleading people of the state. (HT Photo)
Harpal Singh Cheema, the AAP’s leader of opposition in Punjab (in pic), has accused new Punjab CM Channi of misleading people of the state. (HT Photo)
others

Punjab CM Channi’s claims on corruption ring hollow: AAP

AAP’s Cheema has also alleged that the Congress has inducted tainted ministers in the Punjab cabinet, even as CM Channi claims that no one corrupt can even meet him
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:21 AM IST

Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said that Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s claims of tackling corruption rung hollow, as he has inducted Rana Gurjit Singh into his cabinet. The party also took a dig at Channi’s statement that sand mafia or any of its henchmen should not even try and meet him.

AAP’s leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Harpal Singh Cheema said, “When the kingpin of the mining mafia is sitting in the cabinet, then such claims of the CM are misleading for the people of state. Tainted ministers are not only being opposed by us, the opposition, but by even the ruling Congress MLAs.” He claimed that the Congress MLAs’ letter to Sonia Gandhi corroborated his allegations. “Channi has succumbed to the Congress high command and ‘self-styled super CM’ Navjot Singh Sidhu for his chair. Due to such weaknesses, the Congress is called the mother of corruption,” Cheema alleged

He claimed that the presence of Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Rana Gurjit Singh, Raja Warring and Gurkirat Kotli in the cabinet had put Channi, Sidhu and the Gandhi family in the dock.

“If an FIR is not registered against former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and other corrupt ministers within a week by the Channi government, the AAP will start an agitation,” Cheem claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.