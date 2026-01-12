Jalandhar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday held a Lok Milni here to interact directly with people from various assembly constituencies and hear their grievances. Punjab CM holds Lok Milni in Jalandhar, says direct interaction key to good governance

Mann said such direct interactions with citizens are essential for transparent, responsive and effective governance.

He said Lok Milnis would be made a regular feature to understand the ground realities and ensure the timely resolution of public complaints.

The chief minister said the Punjab government is working consistently to restore the state's growth and prosperity through sustained pro-people initiatives.

He expressed confidence that Punjab would soon re-emerge as a leading state in the country.

Outlining his government's priorities, Mann said measures such as free electricity, large-scale recruitment, healthcare expansion and education reforms are easing the financial burden on common families.

He said around 90 per cent of households are receiving free electricity, while more than 63,000 youth have been provided government jobs in a transparent manner without corruption or recommendations.

Mann also said 17 toll plazas have been closed, saving commuters nearly ₹64 lakh daily.

On healthcare, the chief minister said 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been opened across Punjab, offering free treatment and medicines.

He added that the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana would soon be launched to provide cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh.

Referring to education reforms, Mann said 118 Schools of Eminence are being established to improve opportunities for underprivileged students.

He said free uniforms and free bus services for girls, and special coaching for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, CLAT and NIFT are being provided to students.

The chief minister said students from government schools have shown encouraging results in the national-level competitive examinations, reflecting improvements in the education system.

Cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat and other dignitaries were present at the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.