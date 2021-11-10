Punjab ignoring stubble burning; 50,000 cases, not a single FIR this year

Patiala Even as approximately 50,000 farm fires have ben reported from the hinterland of Punjab, playing havoc with the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the, with smog everywhere, not a single FIR has been registered to date. With just three months left for the assembly elections, Punjab has decided to go soft on paddy straw burning by farmers.

In 2019, 1,737 FIRs were registered against the erring farmers; 2020 saw a total of 48 FIRs. Once farmers launched their protest against contentious agri-laws of the Centre, the Punjab government decided not to act against any farmer. Paddy straw burning is banned under Section 144 of the CrPC and the violator is liable to face action under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated) of the IPC. In addition, the government can impose ₹1,500 per acre as environmental compensation. While ₹56.2 lakh environmental compensation is imposed, only ₹85, 000 is recovered so far this paddy harvest season.

Farmer unions are confronting officials making surprise checks in the fields, and imposing fines on farmers found burning stubble. Thus, no official is daring to visit in field. Punjab deputed 8,000 nodal officers to check stubble burning, but no one is working in field.

“It is a sorry state of affairs, we are now mute spectators. There is clear direction to not to register any FIR against any farmer. The doesn’t want to draw any wrath from farmers, which is most significant vote bank of the state. Already, the farmers are on protest mode,” said a DC, requesting anonymity. He said that after farmers launched protest against agri-laws in August 2020, no action has been taken against any erring farmers. The environment compensation is being imposed against erring farmers, but that it also a paper work, as there is no direction to use pressure to collect fine, said official.

Even as a sizable section of farmers have got access to subsidised stubble-management machines, some of peasants’ unions have been openly exhorting farmers to defy the ban against stubble burning to pressure the government to meet their demand for a bonus of ₹100 per quintal as an incentive for not burning stubble.

“With rise in diesel prices and other farm machinery items, the in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy straw has became very expensive. Farmers are not able to spend Rs. 3 to 5 thousand extra to handle straw. Farmers are already under financial stress, If government wants that farmers should handle straw, they must provide ₹5,000 per acre as incentive for handling straw. Otherwise, unions will continue to oppose any penal action”, said Jagtar Singh, a leader of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan).

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) nodal officer Samita said it only reported farm fire data, the administration and the other authorities were empowered to act.