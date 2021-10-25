Home / Cities / Others / Punjab transfers four IPS, three PPS officers
Punjab’s order say that DIG Ferozepur, will also hold the charge of DIG, technical support services in Chandigarh, whereas Deepak Hilori has been posted as AIG, PAP-1 at Jalandhar
According to Punjab’s transfer order Opinderjit Singh Ghuman will now be AIG, counter-intelligence, at Jalandhar relieving SSP Kapurthala Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh from this additional charge. (HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 08:24 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh The Punjab government, on Monday, transferred four IPS and three PPS officers. According to the orders, BL Meena has now been posted as DIG-cum-joint director, MRS PPA Phillaur, relieving Gurpreet Singh Toor. Toor will now be DIG Admin CPO Punjab and in additional DIG IRB at Patiala. Inderbir Singh, DIG Ferozepur, will also hold the charge of DIG, technical support services in Chandigarh, whereas Deepak Hilori has been posted as AIG, PAP-1 at Jalandhar. Opinderjit Singh Ghuman will now be AIG, counter-intelligence, at Jalandhar relieving SSP Kapurthala Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh from this additional charge.

