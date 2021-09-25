Home / Cities / Others / Punjab Vidhan Sabha forms panel to implement SC promotion roster
Punjan Vidhan Sabha has written to the Schedules Castes commission saying that it will implement the roster register. (HT Photo)
Punjan Vidhan Sabha has written to the Schedules Castes commission saying that it will implement the roster register. (HT Photo)
others

Punjab Vidhan Sabha forms panel to implement SC promotion roster

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has said it found Punjab Vidhan Sabha not giving benefits of due promotion to Scheduled Castes
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 01:07 AM IST

Chandigarh With the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission writing to the state legislative assembly to give due rights to the Scheduled Castes, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has constituted a committee to implement the roster register.

Commission chairperson Tejinder Kaur said employees belonging to Scheduled Castes of Punjab Vidhan Sabha had complained that they were not being given the due benefit of reservation policy during promotion. She added that the commission investigated the matter and found the allegations to be true, after which it wrote to the vidhan sabha.

“Now, we have it in writing that the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has formed a committee to implement the roster register,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.