Punjab Vidhan Sabha forms panel to implement SC promotion roster

Chandigarh With the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission writing to the state legislative assembly to give due rights to the Scheduled Castes, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has constituted a committee to implement the roster register.

Commission chairperson Tejinder Kaur said employees belonging to Scheduled Castes of Punjab Vidhan Sabha had complained that they were not being given the due benefit of reservation policy during promotion. She added that the commission investigated the matter and found the allegations to be true, after which it wrote to the vidhan sabha.

“Now, we have it in writing that the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has formed a committee to implement the roster register,” she added.