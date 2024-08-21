Purpose of Waqf bill is to dispossess Muslims of ancestral inheritance: JUH president

The president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (JUH) Maulana Arshad Madni has said that the purpose of the Waqf Amendment Bill is not to protect the Waqf property but to deprive Muslims of the inheritance of their ancestors. Members in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (HT FIle Photo)

In a statement issued on Monday, regarding the bill and ongoing proceedings of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on it, Maulana said that a delegation of Jamiat is approaching members of the JPC in person to explain to them about the ill effects of the bill.

He further said that Muslims can never tolerate interference in Shariat and Jamiat will not leave any stone unturned to stop the Waqf Amendment Bill.

He said that members of the delegation are meeting the members of the JPC and flagging the wrong and harmful amendments to the bill. They are also being told what ill effects the bill may have on Muslims if it is passed.

Madani said that in this regard, recently the delegation of Jamiat Ulama Maharashtra has met JPC members Mhatre Balya Mama (NCP Sharad Panwar) and Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) in Mumbai. Jamiat members will also meet Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on August 20 (today). Besides, meetings will also be held with leaders of NDA’s allies Telugu Desam, Lok Jan Shakti Party and JDU.

Madani said that any such amendment in the bill regarding Waqf properties will not be tolerated due to which the status or nature of Waqf changes or it becomes weak.

He further said that details of the amendments that have come to light have “transformed our apprehension into certainty that the government’s intentions regarding Waqf are not right, but in the name of the amendment, the purpose of the new bill was not to protect the Waqf property but to deprive the Muslims of this great heritage” which their ancestors have left for the upliftment and welfare of the poor, destitute and needy Muslims.

He said that this bill will interfere with “our religious affairs. In fact, through these amendments, the government wants to change both the form of Waqf and the will of the Waqf maker, so that it becomes easier to abolish the status of Muslim Waqfs and take over them.”

Madani said that Waqf properties are the donations given by our ancestors dedicated to religious and charitable works and the government has made a law to regulate them. But this amendment bill which has been brought, if passed, will have disastrous consequences and the status of Muslims will be reduced to a low level.