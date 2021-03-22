Pvt hospitals in Kanpur run out of Covid vaccine

KANPUR Private hospitals in Kanpur have stopped inoculating elderly and co-morbid citizens as they have run out of Covid vaccine stocks.

Fifteen private hospitals in the city have been giving the jabs to beneficiaries at ₹250 per shot (mostly Covishield vaccine). These facilities had booked 25,000 doses, but haven’t received the vials so far.

“Many hospitals are left with no stock of Covid vaccines, despite booking, payments and regular reminders to the health department. The vials haven’t come yet,” said Dr MK Sarawgi, president of Kanpur Nursing Homes Association.

“We called on the health department and the state government for early availability of vials. This is essential, if we are to meet the vaccination target for March,” he added.

The target is to vaccinate 98,000 people in the age group 60 years or above this month.

According to hospitals, the health department stopped supply to them four days ago. Health department officials said the decision is taken to ensure that government vaccination centres do not run out of supply.

Dr GK Mishra, additional director (health), Kanpur division, said the fresh stock has been distributed in all six districts of the division. Kanpur has given a fresh demand and stock arrival is awaited. “Private hospitals are also requisitioning vaccines, which will be supplied to them as we get them,” he added.