Pvt hospitals in Manipur to suspend PMJAY services from Aug 16; patients left in lurch

Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) in Manipur won’t be able to avail the scheme’s benefits at private hospitals from August 16, unless the state government clears long-pending dues under the health programme. Currently, 25 hospitals in Manipur are empanelled under AB-PMJAY, including 17 public and eight private institutions. (HT sourced photo)

The Association of Healthcare Providers of India, Manipur Chapter, announced on Wednesday that all private hospitals affiliated with the body will temporarily suspend PMJAY services due to a prolonged delay in reimbursement of claims.

In a statement issued jointly signed by president and secretary of Association of Healthcare

Providers of India, Manipur Chapter Dr Palin Khundongbam and Dr James Elangbam respectively after its meeting on July 30, the association said the delay has placed private healthcare institutions including hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres under severe financial and operational strain.

“Private healthcare providers have continued to support the public health infrastructure despite repeated financial setbacks. However, the continued non-payment of pending dues under these schemes has made it increasingly unfeasible for member institutions to offer services without timely financial support,” the statement read.

It further stated that during the suspension period, treatments and services would be charged at standard institutional rates until the government clears all pending dues. Once payments are reimbursed, any amount collected from eligible beneficiaries during this period will be refunded.

The association expressed regret over the decision and appealed for public understanding, while urging authorities to resolve the matter swiftly.

Hundreds of patients and their respective family members came at Manipur Press Club, Imphal to highlight the grievances on Friday.

Patients have expressed their helplessness over the situation and have urged the government to intervene and end the impasse.

A diabetic patient from Ukhrul district, who has been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Imphal for 12 years, told media persons that he was recently notified of the suspension. His treatment includes twice-weekly dialysis under PMJAY. “It will be hard for us. We request the government to take necessary steps,” he said.

Laxmi, a resident of Thoubal district and daughter of a diabetic patient undergoing dialysis since 2019, said the suspension would be devastating for families like hers.

“If the PMJAY benefit is stopped, we will be in big trouble. It will be very difficult for daily wage earners like us as dialysis is needed three to four times a week, costing around ₹4,000 per session. The payment is made through the PMJAY card,” she explained.

She added that getting dialysis slots at government hospitals is challenging, with patients often waiting nearly a year.

“A patient may die if dialysis is not done for a week,” she said, urging both the association and the government not to suspend services.

Currently, 25 hospitals in Manipur are empanelled under AB-PMJAY, including 17 public and eight private institutions. The State Health Agency, Manipur, is responsible for implementing the scheme in the state.