QMaN aims to network LGBTQIA community to help with legal, govt issues

PUNE Prasad Pramod Thete, a transgender who also goes by the name Mamta, claims that he has been unable to get an identity certificate that declares him a transgender.

“I am at home with no job. I wanted to avail of the government schemes, but without a certificate, which I applied for in December 2020, I cannot avail of these schemes,” said Thete.

It because of cases like Thete, and also to mark the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia observed on May 17, that the Bindu Queer Rights Foundation announced the starting of Queer Maharashtra Network, aimed at enabling lesbian, gay, transgender, intersex, queer, and asexual (QMaN) individuals, help each other.

Bindumadhav Khire, director, Bindu Queer Rights Foundation, who is leading the initiative, said that this network will push for issues related to the community which are still not acted upon.

“The biggest hurdle many members of the community face are their identity certificates, so that they can avail and benefit from the many government schemes for the LGBTQIA community,” said Khire, who has been helping transgenders get their identity cards.

“It has been six months that members who applied are still awaiting registration. We even put up an RTI and it has resulted in no further progress. With this network, I aim to help them get their registrations and certificates at the earliest,” Khire added

Other issues Khire pointed out included rations for Ttansgenders and legal support for gays.

“While the provision of services and support to individuals from the LGBTQIA community is very important, the lack of a local-level network has stagnated the movement in terms of advocacy and expansion of rights. Some of the areas on which these lacunae have been repeatedly noticed are legal, but also inclusive education for police personnel, medical personnel and political leaders; and empowering local social structures shelter homes.” he added.

The office for administration of the network will be Bindu Queer Rights Foundation office in Pune. Email Bindumadhav Khire, director, Bindu Queer Rights Foundation on bindumadhav.khire@gmail.com