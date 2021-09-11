Rahul Gandhi’s references a cold comfort for Kashmiri Pandits: BJP

“Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Kashmiri Pandit’ references during his two-day tour of Jammu are a cold comfort for the Kashmiri Pandits, who have all along been the victims of the Congress’ appeasement policy in Jammu and Kashmir,” senior BJP and KP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said on Saturday.

He was reacting to Rahul’s statements during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir during which he had identified himself as a Kashmiri Pandit.

“It needs to be clarified that the Kashmiri Pandits have no ‘Gandhi’ surname. A fake narrative that Gandhis are Kashmiri Pandits is rejected ab initio. The Kashmir policy of the Congress party under Nehru and Gandhis is the progenitor of the Kashmir problem right since 1947. Kashmiri Pandits were the worst victims of the Congress’s Kashmir policy,” Chrungoo said.

In 1989-90, when terrorism overwhelmed the socio-political scenario in Kashmir, there was a coalition government of National Conference and Congress in J&K under the leadership of Farooq Abdullah, he said.

“Genocide, ethnic cleansing and mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits took place during the same period in 1989-90. Congress is equally responsible for what was done to the Kashmiri Pandits,” he said.

“Moreover, when reports after reports were sent to the central government right from 1984 to 1989 regarding the emerging security situation and terrorism in Kashmir, it virtually sat on those reports and allowed the situation to go out of hands. The result was that the communalism, separatism and terrorism ruled the roost in the Valley and the miniscule community of Kashmiri Pandits became the victims of the failures of the then Congress government at the Centre,” Chrungoo said.

Even after the forced mass exodus of the KP community, Congress in league with its the then associates played politics with the Kashmiri Pandits and made unsuccessful attempts to blame former governor Jagmohan for the mass exodus.

“The party did never come to the rescue of the Pandits during its struggle in exile. It was RSS, BJP, Shiv Sena and VHP which helped the cause of the Pandits,” he added.

“After paying visit and obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, it is time for the Congress leadership to do some soul-searching and recognise its blunders on the J&K situation as to where it went wrong in the past. Mere rhetoric are not going to bring any solace to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and especially the displaced KPs,” he said.

Pandits’ body welcomes Rahul’s statement

The Reconciliation, Return and Rehabilitation of Migrant Kashmiri Pandits (RRRM) Saturday welcomed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement in which he said that he will do something for Kashmiri Pandits. “We, the KP community, appreciate Rahul’s concerns about his own community brethren. Rahul is a Kashmiri Pandit, grandson of Indira Gandhi, whom the community admired and wholeheartedly always voted for in Kashmir. Reinforcing his KP identity has given a new energy to the beleaguered community. Rahul is community’s leader,” said RRRM chairman Satish Mahaldar in a statement issued here.

“He has promised the KP community, which is his own, to help them. We hope that he takes up his own community’s cause and helps in getting justice which has been eluding KPs for the past three decades,” said Mahaldar.

“We hope and pray that the bond that existed between the KP community, the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family will continue. The early nineties was a very bad phase for the community, J&K and the country. We hope that Rahul Gandhi as a leader of the community takes the cause of the Kashmiris, KPs in particular, to help bring peace and harmony in the Valley,” he said.