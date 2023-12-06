Rail Motor Trolley developed for swift rail accident rescue operations

LUCKNOW Full Gauge Rail Motor Trolley saves time in carrying essential relief materials during a train accident. (HT Photo)

To streamline rescue operations during rail accidents, the Lucknow division of the North Eastern Railway (NER) has developed a ‘Full Gauge Rail Motor Trolley,’ providing quicker service compared to the existing Accident Relief Train (ART).

“The motor trolley was indigenously developed by the mechanical department of Aishbagh yard railway station in Lucknow,” said Aditya Kumar, divisional railway manager, NER, while inaugurating and testing it on Wednesday. It is the first of its kind in the division, Kumar added.

It aims to provide quick service, saving time in carrying essential relief materials during a train accident compared to the ART, which takes more time, especially in cases of mainline blockage or crew booking issues. “It has both backward and forward gears, facilitating movement from one place to another,” said a statement from NER.

During an accident, not only can the related machines and equipment be easily transported to the accident site, but the rescue team can also be mobilised efficiently. Interestingly, there will be no need for a loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, and train manager in case of derailment in a local station or yard, saving on manpower.