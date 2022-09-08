Raj Mahal docks near Varanasi: Seven days on water amidst five-star luxury
The annual cruise of the Assam-Bengal Cruise Navigation company – from Patna to Ram Nagar (on the outskirts of ancient Varanasi) – docked on Wednesday.
The cruise ship, Raj Mahal, completed its journey of 1,390 km in seven days, and carried as passengers 13 Britons, three Germans and two Indians. The ticket is priced at around $200 ( ₹16,000) a day.
Officials operating the cruise said that the tourists will leave for Delhi by air after staying in Varanasi for a week. On anonymity, a senior official of the Assam-Bengal Cruise Navigation company said that a cruise aboard the Raj Mahal is one of the most awaited cruises. “People are crazy about the cruise and book tickets online,” he said.
While highlighting the features of Raj Mahal, he said the 50m-long ship is packed with 5-star facilities and is powered by three engines. The ship’s extra-shallow draught and a lower profile than conventional design, allow her to cruise further upstream than any competitor.
“It has 22 cabins, 14 spacious twin/double cabins on the upper deck, 4 twin/double cabins on the main deck and 4 single cabins. The decor is stylish and fresh with touches of colonial elegance, brought to life by traditional Indian-inspired designs of hand block-printed cotton fabrics. All cabins on the Raj Mahal have French balconies. It also has a comfortable saloon and bar, dining room and a vast canopied sundeck, while a small spa onboard offers a wide range of treatments. All cabins and public rooms on our ships are air-conditioned,” he said.
“Food on board is a mix of Assamese (milder than most Indian cuisine) and Continental cuisine. Wines, beer and spirits are available,” the official added.
“It was a delightful experience being here in Varanasi via the cruise. It was my dream to explore the waterways other than airways and railways,” a passenger said.
Priti Srivastava, deputy director, tourism, said other than the Raj Mahal, the city has its own cruises also. Currently, there are two cruises and two Ro-Ro boats that are operational in Varanasi.
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
