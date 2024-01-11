‘Ram Deep’ from Baroda reaches Agra, now off to Ayodhya

Travelling all the way from Baroda district in Gujarat, the gigantic Ram Deep (traditional lamp) reached Agra on Wednesday night while on its way to Ayodhya. Ram Deep in Agra on Thursday from where it headed towards Ayodhya. (HT Photo)

The Ram Deep weighing 1,100 Kg, drew thousands of devotees at Iradat Nagar of the district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday before it started its journey ahead in the morning after arti.

This lamp made up of five metals, has the capacity to hold 501 kg of ‘ghee’ for lighting it.

The traditional lamp was crafted in Bhaili village of Baroda district of Gujarat and it will be lighted at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

As many as 40 devotees accompanied the Ram Deep and left for Ayodhya from Gujarat on January 7. Arvind Bhai Mangal Bhai Patel, a resident of Bhaili village is the man behind creation of this lamp.

“It is 9.15 feet high and has diameter of 8 feet. Time of one month was spent in making it and it can continuously burn for 2.5 months with ‘baati’ (made of 15 kilogram of wool). It is a ‘panchmukhi’ (five faced) deepak’,” said the devotees.

This metallic lamp named ‘Ram Deep’ crossed Rajasthan and reached Fatehpur Sikri, the first town of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night. It moved through town of Kiraoli and Saiyyan in Agra district and the ‘yatra’ stayed overnight at Iradat Nagar in Agra district.

Arti was performed on Thursday morning at Iradat Nagar and the yatra moved ahead amidst chanting of ‘Jai Sri Ram’.