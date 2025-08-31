Ram temple: Guest list for flag hoisting to also feature gram pradhans, social workers

The Ram Temple Trust is finalising the guest list and making arrangements for around 10,000 attendees for the upcoming flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple. Following the consecration ceremony, preparations are now underway for this next major event, scheduled for November 25, which coincides with ‘Vivah Panchami’, the traditional festival celebrating the marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. It will also be observed in Ayodhya temples on the same day. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has constituted committees and delegated responsibilities to its members to oversee the event. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to a senior member of the trust, elaborate arrangements are being made for a grand Ram procession and various religious events at the Ram Temple complex.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend the ceremony as chief guests, along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. Besides VIPs and prominent personalities, around 772 gram pradhans from Ayodhya will take part in the ceremony. Social workers dedicated to philanthropic activities without seeking recognition will also be invited to the mega event.

As part of the preparations, a meeting was held earlier this week at the temple trust office, attended by trust and administrative officials, along with RSS and VHP leaders.

The final decision on the guest list will be taken in the meeting of the trust on September 9, said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, adding, “The ceremony will be different from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. In this event people from Ayodhya and its adjoining regions will also be invited.”

A trust member stated, “After the installation of the golden spire on the Ram Temple, a flag will be hoisted atop it. The flag will be raised on the stuff attached to the golden pinnacle urn of the temple. In addition, flags will also be hoisted on all 20 temples within the complex, including the six located along the perimeter. The flag hoisting will symbolise the final completion of the temple’s construction.”

Religious rituals are set to begin on November 23, with ceremonies and flag worship held inside the Ram Temple complex. The rituals will feature recitations of the Ram Raksha Stotra, along with various chants, special mantras, and offerings. On November 25, the main day of the event, the flag worship will be held between 11:45 am to 12:15 pm, with the auspicious worship time being just 30 minutes.

As this will be the final mega event related to the Ram Temple construction, every effort is being made to make it memorable.The administration has intensified preparations for accommodation and security to manage the influx of thousands of visitors expected to visit Ayodhya. In addition to booking hotels and guesthouses, upgrades are once again being made to the tent city facilities. Rooms are also being reserved in major hotels, lodges, and inns to ensure proper arrangements for the guests.

According to the Trust, guests from three regions of Uttar Pradesh—Awadh, Goraksha, and Kanpur—will be invited to the flag hoisting ceremony. The Trust also stated that devotees will be allowed to visit the entire Ram Janmabhoomi campus after October this year.